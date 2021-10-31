BBC News

Several injured in Tokyo knife and arson attack on train

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Rescue workers and police officers rushed to the scene of the attack at the Kokuryo station

A man has been left in critical condition after a knife and arson attack at a major train line in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

At least 10 others were also injured in the incident, which happened at around 20:00 (11:00 GMT) at Kokuryo station, in the city's western suburbs.

The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

A video shared by broadcaster NHK showed people running from a train as smoke and flames filled the carriage.

Despite Japan being one of the safest countries in the world, there have been a number of knife attacks in recent years.

Two separate incidents took place in August at Tokyo train stations, leaving several people injured.

In 2019, a man also attacked a group of schoolchildren waiting for a bus in Kawasaki. Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured.

