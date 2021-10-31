BBC News

Several injured in knife and arson attack on Tokyo underground train

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Rescue workers and police officers rushed to the scene of the attack at the Kokuryo station

A man has been left in critical condition after a knife and arson attack on an underground train line in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

At least 10 others were also injured in the incident, which happened at around 20:00 (11:00 GMT) near Kokuryo station, in the city's western suburbs.

Passengers ran for their lives, some climbing out of windows, as fire raged in a carriage on the Keio Line train.

The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

Eyewitness reports say the suspect sprayed a clear liquid around the carriage before setting it alight.

Images from the scene show some passengers running from the attacker, stumbling through a connecting door into the next carriage. The train later stops in a station - but the doors remain closed as the train begins to fill with smoke.

Finally, the trapped passengers start forcing the windows and climbing on to the platform.

There have been a number of knife attacks in Japan in recent years - two on Tokyo's subway system in 2021. In August nine people were injured by a knife wielding man. And in the same month two people were injured in acid attack at subway station.

In 2019, a man also attacked a group of schoolchildren waiting for a bus in Kawasaki. Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured.

Related Topics

More on this story