North Korea fires projectile into waters off Japan
- Published
North Korea has fired an unknown projectile into waters off the coast of Japan, say South Korea and Japan.
It comes as South Korea, Japan and US intelligence chiefs reportedly meet in Seoul to discuss North Korea.
In recent weeks, Pyongyang has embarked on a flurry of tests of what it claims to be hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft weapons.
North Korea has been developing its weapons programme despite strict international sanctions.