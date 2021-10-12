Nepal bus crash kills at least 25 in Mugu district
- Published
At least 25 people have been killed and many others injured in a bus crash in north-west Nepal, police say.
The vehicle was travelling through Mugu district when it left the road shortly after midday on Tuesday, local media report.
The cause of the crash is unclear, but some reports suggest the bus may have had an issue with its brakes failing.
Road accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, and are usually caused by bad roads or poorly maintained vehicles.
Images published by local media showed the crushed wreckage of an overturned bus at what appeared to be the foot of a hillside.
Rescue teams were deployed to the scene and an investigation was under way, police said.
They added that many of those on the bus may have been travelling home after celebrating Dashain - a major religious festival in Nepal and India.