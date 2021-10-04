Fumio Kishida: Japan's new prime minister takes office
Fumio Kishida has formally taken office as Japan's new prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who resigned after just one year in office.
Mr Kishida, 64, won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week.
He will face a range of tough issues, including post-pandemic economic recovery and threats from North Korea.
He will also hope to help his party regain popularity after its unpopular push to host the Tokyo Olympics.
The move to go ahead with the event was despite massive public opposition amid concerns over a surge in Covid cases.
Mr Kishida will now lead the LDP into a general election that must be held by November. Local media reports say Mr Kishida is expected to call for polls by 31 October.