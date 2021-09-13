Afghan women hit back at Taliban with #DoNotTouchMyClothes campaign

"I posted that photo because we are Afghan women, we wear our culture with pride and we think that our identity cannot be defined by some terrorist group. Our culture is not dark, it's not black and white - it's colourful and there is beauty, there is art, there is artisanship and there is identity," says Lima Halima Ahmad, a 37-year-old Afghan researcher and founder of Paywand Afghan Association which focuses on women's issues.