'We must continue': In Kabul, Afghans adjust to a new and uncertain fate

A historic moment unfolds; a historic past is being undone. Billboards with beaming brides in glittering white gowns and racy red lipstick are now being blacked out. The sweeping street murals of the Art Lords team - which told stories of courageous journalists, committed doctors, a yearning for peace after so much war - are being painted over. The first to go was an image, starkly painted in black and white, to mark the signing of a deal last year in Doha between the Taliban and the United States.