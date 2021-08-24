A Kabul evacuee's tale: Dread, chaos and the Taliban

"I don't know what to make of this. I'm here but my husband, my family are still in Afghanistan. It's only sinking in now what horror I've been through. While we were in Kabul, we didn't have a minute to think about all that was going on but once we landed in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), things started sinking in. I'm numb. I'm now praying that my husband and in-laws also get evacuated soon. Until then, I won't feel I'm home."