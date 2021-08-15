Afghan conflict: Taliban control all key cities except Kabul
Tensions are rising in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as the Taliban continue their rapid advance towards the city.
The militants seized the eastern city of Jalalabad early on Sunday, leaving the capital as the only major city still under government control.
It followed the capture on Saturday of the government's northern bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.
The collapse of government forces has left President Ashraf Ghani under growing pressure to resign.
Meanwhile, the US said it was deploying 5,000 troops to help evacuate its nationals from the beleaguered country.
