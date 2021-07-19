London man in court over plot to kill Pakistani activist in Netherlands
A man has appeared in court in London accused of plotting to kill an exiled Pakistani political activist.
Muhammad Gohir Khan, 31, was charged on 28 June with conspiring with others unknown to murder Ahmad Waqass Goraya in the Netherlands between 16 February and 24 June this year.
Mr Khan was arrested on 25 June, shortly after he arrived in London on a train from the Netherlands.
A trial is provisionally set for next January.
On Monday, Mr Khan, from Forest Gate in east London, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by video link from custody.
He will enter a plea in the case at a hearing on 29 October.