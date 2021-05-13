Maldives bombing: Ex-leader Mohamed Nasheed flown to Germany for treatment
- Published
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has been flown to Germany for further medical treatment after last week's attempt to assassinate him.
Mr Nasheed has been in intensive care after a bomb injured him outside his home in the capital Male on 6 May.
The speaker of parliament underwent 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his lungs, abdomen and liver.
Police have arrested three men in connection with the attack, which they say is linked to Islamic extremism.
Investigators are still searching for others believed to be involved in the attack. No group has said it carried it out.
A British national and two others were also injured when a device planted on a motorbike parked near Mr Nasheed's car exploded.
The Maldives is known for its luxury holiday resorts, but has also faced political unrest and Islamist militant violence.
Mr Nasheed - who was ousted in a coup four years after his 2008 election, but now holds the second most powerful position in parliament - has been an outspoken critic of hardline Islamists in the Muslim-majority archipelago.