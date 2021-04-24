Afghanistan War: How can the West fight terrorism after leaving?

Despite the remarkable detail visible on the operators' consoles there is always the risk of "collateral damage", of a last-minute arrival of civilians on the scene, as has happened in Iraq and Syria. More than once the Americans had the IS executioner Mohammed Emwazi, aka "Jihadi John", in their sights only to have to abort the strike when civilians were spotted in close proximity. In Yemen, drone strikes are deeply unpopular with human rights activists who claim harmless tribal gatherings have frequently been mistaken for armed insurgents. Yet across the Red Sea in Djibouti, the foreign minister there told me he welcomed their use against neighbouring Somalia's al-Shabab militants and he was prepared to say so on-camera.