Covid-19: Patients die in Indian hospital ICU fire
At least 13 patients have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a hospital set up to treat Covid patients near Mumbai.
The blaze which took place early on Friday was extinguished and four survivors have been moved to nearby hospitals, said authorities.
The incident comes amid a deadly second wave of infections in India.
The spike has overwhelmed hospitals, creating a critical shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators.
The hospital fire happened in the Virar area of Maharashtra state, which is about 70km (43 miles) north of Mumbai. It remains unclear how the fire started, and Maharashtra's chief minister has ordered an inquiry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences on Twitter calling the incident "tragic".
The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021
On Friday India recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest one-day tally seen anywhere in the world for the second day in a row. Daily deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 2,263 in the previous 24 hours.
The rising number of cases has resulted in a deepening healthcare crisis that has gripped several states. Mr Modi is due to hold meetings with chief ministers of the most affected states and oxygen manufacturers on Friday.
India's top court has asked the central government for a national plan by Friday, on bolstering supply, oxygen, medicine, treatment and vaccines.
The Supreme Court called the situation a "national health emergency" - six high courts across the country are hearing petitions involving medical shortages.
Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country in terms of cases and faces an oxygen shortfall.
Two days earlier, 24 Covid patients died in another part of Maharashtra after they lost oxygen flow to their ventilators. A leak interrupted supply as a storage tank was being refilled at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.
In recent days, several other hospitals in Delhi had said they either ran out of oxygen or had rapidly dwindling supplies.
A number of people have died while waiting for supplies, and the majority of intensive care beds in Delhi hospitals are full.
Max healthcare, which runs 10 private hospitals in the New Delhi area, said on Friday morning that it had been waiting for fresh oxygen supplies for more than seven hours at two facilities.
It later said the supplies eventually arrived.
Three other Indian states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana - are also facing a critical shortage of oxygen, while others are seeing depleting supplies.
Meanwhile a travel ban has taken effect in the UK for visitors from India. British and Irish citizens will still be allowed entry but will have to stay in a government appointed quarantine hotel for ten days.
Canada and the United Arab Emirates have suspended passenger flights for 30 days and Singapore has tightened restrictions on travellers from India.