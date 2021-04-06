Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears
North Korea will not be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics this year to protect its athletes from Covid-19, its sports ministry has said.
Pyongyang says it has no coronavirus cases, though this is disputed.
The latest decision puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang amid stalled cross-border talks.
In 2018, both sides entered a joint team at the Winter Olympics which led to a series of historic summits.
The announcement makes North Korea the first major country to skip this year's Games because of the pandemic.
Hopes dashed
The decision was made at a Olympic committee meeting on 25 March, according to a report by the state-run site Sports in the DPRK.
North Korea has taken stringent measures against the virus since it broke out last year.
It shut off its borders in late January and later quarantined hundreds of foreigners in its capital city.
Since early last year, trains and wagons have been forbidden to enter or leave North Korea, with most international passenger flights stopped as well.
The country maintains that it has no Covid-19 cases, though experts say this is unlikely.
The latest decision means South Korea will no longer be able to use the Games as a platform to engage with Pyongyang.
There were hopes by South Korea's President Moon Jae-in that the games could be a catalyst for progress between both Koreas.
That had been the case in 2018, when North Korea sent 22 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, along with government officials, journalists and a 230-member cheering group.
Among the contingent was North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong - a move which helped it initiate diplomacy with South Korea and the US.
The talks that followed led to a series of historic, high-profile meetings between the North Korean leader and former US President Donald Trump.
There were hopes for improved relations after the meetings, but nothing materialised and the atmosphere has since deteriorated.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because no peace agreement was reached when the Korean War ended in 1953.
