WHO Covid report leaves many stones unturned

In the now infamous Huanan market, Covid-19 traces were found on numerous surfaces. But there was no evidence of the disease in animal products collected from the stalls in early January 2020. Nor from suppliers. China has repeatedly emphasised the possibility of contamination - even origin - through cold chain supply. Just over 1,000 samples of imported frozen foreign goods on sale at the time, which were still in stock, were tested. All were negative. The report says no domestic supplies were available.