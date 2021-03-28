Makassar explosion: Worshippers wounded in Indonesian church bombing
- Published
An explosion outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar has wounded at least 10 worshippers.
Police told local media that a suicide bomber detonated the device as people were leaving a service for Palm Sunday, the first day of Easter.
Officers also told Reuters news agency that there were body parts at the scene, and that it was unclear whether those were only from the attacker.
Police do not know who was behind the attack, and no group has claimed it.
A priest at the church, Father Wilhemus Tulak, told Metro TV that security guards had tackled the suspected bomber.
The attacker, he said, arrived by motorbike and tried to get into the church.
The priest added that some of the victims suffered serious injury.
The blast happened by the church's side entrance. Footage from security cameras showed fire, smoke and debris being blown into the middle of the road.
Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said that if the explosion had happened at the church's main entrance, it could have led to far more casualties.
Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, said the attack on people celebrating Palm Sunday was a "cruel incident".
He urged people to stay calm and trust the authorities, Reuters news agency reported.