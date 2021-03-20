BBC News

Covid-19: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan tests positive

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's health minister has said.

The 68-year-old is "self-isolating at home", the minister, Faisal Sultan, tweeted.

Mr Khan, a former captain of the national cricket team who became prime minister in August 2018, received a vaccination two days ago.

Pakistan has recorded 13,799 deaths and 623,135 cases during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

