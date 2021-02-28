In pictures: A bloody day in Myanmar's protests
Myanmar security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-coup protests in the country.
The UN human rights office said Sunday was the deadliest day of the rallies so far, with at least 18 people killed across the country.
Images from various cities show protesters running from police, who fired tear gas and live ammunition.
The military took power on 1 February, alleging electoral fraud and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Her party won last year's elections in a landslide. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since the coup calling for military rule to end.
