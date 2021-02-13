Fukushima: Powerful earthquake rocks Japan weeks from disaster anniversary
- Published
A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, on Saturday, just weeks before the 10-year anniversary of the deadly 2011 tsunami.
The quake was 7.3 magnitude and was felt strongly in Tokyo, but a tsunami warning has not been issued, weather officials said.
Almost one million homes are now without power in the region.
This struck near the epicentre of a 2011 quake, which triggered a tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people.
That tsunami caused a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant - the world's most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
Saturday's quake occurred at 23:08 local time (14:08 GMT) at a depth of 60km (37 miles) in the Pacific, off Japan's eastern coast, Japan's meteorological agency (JMA) said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that evaluations were under way, including of the region's nuclear plants.
"Casualties and structural damage are being assessed," he told a press conference, but added that parts of the high-speed rail network had been suspended because of power outages.
"Surveys are being done at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant... We have received reports that Onagawa nuclear plant and Fukushima Daichi nuclear plant are not showing any abnormality."
Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tepco also tweeted that it was checking on the status of the plant.