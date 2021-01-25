Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
- Published
Chinese and Indian troops have reportedly clashed again in a disputed border area, with injuries on both sides, Indian media reports say.
The clash reportedly took place in north Sikkim three days ago.
Tensions have been high between the two countries since a deadly clash in another disputed border area.
At least 20 Indian soldiers died in a skirmish in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, in June. China did not comment on reports it also suffered casualties.
The latest incident happened at the Naku La pass in Sikkim, the media reports, quoting Indian military officials, say.
A Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said. There has been no direct comment from India or China so far.
The Sikkim region is sandwiched between Bhutan and Nepal.
India and China share the longest disputed border in the world and the two sides both claim large areas of territory from the other.
Rivers, lakes and snowcaps along the ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile) border mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points, sometimes leading to confrontation.
The two countries have fought only one war, in 1962, when India suffered a heavy defeat.