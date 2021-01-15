North Korea unveils new submarine-launched missile
- Published
North Korea has unveiled a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile that state media described as "the world's most powerful weapon".
Several of the missiles were displayed at a parade overseen by leader Kim Jong-un, reported state media.
It follows a rare political meeting where Mr Kim decried the US as his country's "foremost principal enemy".
The show of military strength comes days before the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president.
Images released by North Korean state media showed at least four large black-and-white missiles being driven past flag-waving crowds.
Analysts noted it was a previously unseen weapon. "New year, new Pukguksong," tweeted North Korea expert Ankit Panda, using the North Korean name for their submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
Clad in a leather coat and fur hat, Mr Kim is pictured smiling and waving as he watched the display in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square that also included infantry troops, artillery and tanks.
"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," the official Korean Central News Agency said.