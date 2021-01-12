Hindu shrine desecration: Can Pakistan protect its religious minorities?

The government set up a trust to take over and manage the properties they had left behind and occasional pilgrimages continued. The property of the shrine was left in the care of a disciple of the saint, who converted to Islam and became the caretaker. But after the caretaker's death in the 1960s, his sons sold the place to two local Muslim families. Access to the tomb became an arduous task - pilgrims had to pass through the privacy of two family homes to perform their rituals.