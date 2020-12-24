Karima Baloch: Activist's family mourns a 'mountain of courage'

Police say they do no believe there are any suspicious circumstances. Sameer is less sure. Earlier this year, he watched as police in Sweden declared there did not appear to be any foul play involved in the death of his friend and fellow Baloch activist and exile Sajid Hussain, who went missing near the city of Uppsala on 2 March 2020 and was found in the Fyris River on 23 March. His death was ruled to have been from drowning.