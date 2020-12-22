BBC News

Afghanistan conflict: Kabul car bombing kills four doctors

Published
Related Topics
  • War in Afghanistan (2001-present)
image copyrightReuters
image captionA so-called "sticky bomb" killed Kabul's deputy governor last week (file photo)

Four doctors working at a prison in the Afghan capital Kabul were among five people killed by a bomb attached to their car, police say.

Three of the dead were women. The fifth was their male colleague's driver.

The doctors were travelling to Pul-e-charki prison where they worked when the "magnetic" bomb detonated. No group has said it carried out the bombing.

Dozens of militant attacks in Kabul have left more than 100 people dead in the past two months.

Journalists, activists and other political figures have been targeted. Several recent attacks on individuals have used "sticky bombs", attached to vehicles by magnets.

Levels of violence in the country have remained high despite the start of negotiations between Afghan and Taliban officials.

  • The two-year-old Afghan girl who survived a shooting
  • Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
  • The assassination of a 'Brave Journalist of Afghanistan'
  • Fighting for a future in a war without end

Police said two other people were wounded in Tuesday's early morning blast in the south of the capital, where Pul-e-charki is located.

Among the jail's inmates are hundreds of Taliban militants, featured in a BBC report last year.

You may also be interested in:

media captionOne month after the Kabul University attack, students worry about the impact it's had on their mental health

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Afghanistan: Blast kills 15 children in eastern province

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Afghanistan conflict: Top US general meets Taliban negotiators

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Afghanistan: Kabul deputy governor killed in 'sticky bomb' attack on car

    Published
    7 days ago

  • Afghan attack: Babies killed as gunmen storm Kabul maternity ward

    Published
    12 May