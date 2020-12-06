BBC News

Covid: South Korea raises alert level amid spike in cases

image copyrightReuters
image captionMost businesses in Seoul are now closing at 9pm

South Korea is raising its Covid-19 alert levels, as it battles a rise in infections.

Gatherings of more than 50 will be banned in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas from Tuesday, while gyms and karaoke bars be closed.

On Sunday 631 new infections were reported in one day, the highest number in nine months.

The country was widely praised for its virus response earlier this year, with aggressive testing and contact tracing.

But the authorities have struggled in recent weeks. The number of active cases in South Korea now stands at 7,873, and there are concerns about rising numbers in hospitals.

There have now been 37,546 cases in total, and 545 deaths.

  • South Korea confirms second wave of coronavirus
  • How South Korean life changed to contain the virus
  • Lessons for the world from Asia's new virus spikes

Health minister Park Neung-hoo said there was a risk of the virus spreading if nothing was done.

"We concluded that this is a dangerous situation on the verge of expanding into a nationwide pandemic," he told Reuters news agency.

media captionHow South Korea is trying to keep its beaches safe amid the coronavirus pandemic

Restrictions would also be tightened in other parts of the country, Mr Park said, but at a lower level. They will last at least three weeks.

On Saturday, Seoul's municipal government introduced a curfew, with most businesses including restaurants, bars and cafes being forced to close at 9pm.

