In pictures: Diwali celebrations around the world

Published
image captionWorshippers at a Hindu temple in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo marked the festival

People around the world have gathered to mark Diwali.

The festival of light is observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return after years of exile.

Lighting candles, or sparklers, is a customary part of Diwali.

Along with lighting candles and fireworks, another traditional part of Diwali is rangoli art, where intricate patterns are made on the ground using coloured powder, flower petals or other materials.

For Sikhs, the festival celebrates the release of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, in 1619, and many devotees gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in India.

Diwali has also been marked in many other countries around the world.

In Nepal, where the festival of lights is known as Tihar, many houses of the capital Kathmandu are decked with coloured lights.

But the coronavirus pandemic means this year's festival is different for many of those celebrating.

At this temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, worshippers wore masks and had their temperatures taken before entering

Face masks were also seen at this temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

