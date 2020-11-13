Fears grow for British man detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

But Mr Rafique's peaceful activism attracted the attention of the authorities. Ms Rajput, his wife, told the BBC he had once previously been extrajudicially detained by the Pakistani military for three days before the British High Commission intervened. Mr Rafique's younger sister Asma, who lives in London, told the BBC her brother was warned by intelligence agents that if he did not stop his activities, "nobody would ever hear of him or see him again". The Pakistani military did not respond to a request to comment.