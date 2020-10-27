Pakistan blast: At least four dead in Peshawar school attack
- Published
At least four people have died after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said.
One officer, speaking to news agency Reuters on condition of anonymity, said children were among the dead.
Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which took place in the northern city of Peshawar.
No group has yet claimed responsibility. An investigation has been launched.
Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told news agency AFP that "someone took a bag inside the seminary" before leaving the room.
The city of Peshawar, close to the Afghan border, has seen some of the worst of the violence during the Taliban insurgency in recent years.
Six years ago, gunmen stormed a military school in the city leaving more than 150 dead, including many children.