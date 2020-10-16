BBC News

Thailand protests: Protesters defy rally ban as PM Prayuth vows not to quit

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionClashes continued late into the night in Bangkok

Thousands of Thais are rallying in Bangkok for the second day to demand political reforms, defying an emergency decree banning such gatherings.

Police used water cannon to disperse the mostly young activists, who tried to push back with umbrellas. A few threw plastic water bottles.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha warned a curfew might be imposed, rejecting calls for him to resign.

Protesters are also demanding reforms to Thailand's powerful monarchy.

On Thursday, the government had attempted to curtail the student-led protest movement by issuing the emergency decree, banning gatherings of more than four people and arresting about 20 activists.

  • The student daring to challenge Thailand’s monarchy
  • Why Thai protesters are willing to break the law
  • Thailand blocks Change.org for petition against king

Several key protest leaders were among those arrested, including human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, student activist Parit Chiwarak - widely known by his nickname "Penguin" - and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul.

media caption'Long live the people': Watch as Thai protest leader is arrested and carried into police car

Mass protests began by calling for the resignation of Mr Prayuth - a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup and was appointed premier after controversial elections last year.

The rallies have now expanded to demand curbs on the powers of the king.

The calls for royal reforms are particularly sensitive in Thailand, where criticism of the monarchy is punishable by long prison sentences.

Related Topics

  • Thailand
  • Rama X
  • Bangkok

More on this story

  • Thai protests: How pro-democracy movement gained momentum

    Published
    1 day ago

  • The student daring to challenge Thailand’s monarchy

    Published
    16 September

  • Why a new generation of Thais are protesting against the government

    Published
    1 August

  • Wanchalearm Satsaksit: The Thai satirist abducted in broad daylight

    Published
    2 July

  • Lese-majeste explained: How Thailand forbids insult of its royalty

    Published
    6 October 2017

  • Thailand protests: Risking it all to challenge the monarchy

    Published
    14 August