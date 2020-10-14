BBC News

Kyrgyzstan election: President rejects new PM Japarov

Published
image copyrightKYRGYZSTAN PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE
image captionPresident Sooronbay Jeenbekov (right) has refused to approve the appointment of Sadyr Japarov (left) as prime minister

Kyrgyzstan's president has rejected the country's newly appointed prime minister, in the latest political deadlock in the Central Asian state.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov asked parliament to vote again after MPs chose nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov.

The president said there were doubts over whether lawmakers had followed voting rules.

Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by a political crisis since disputed parliamentary polls on 4 October.

  • Fear and uncertainty as Kyrgyzstan mob rule spreads

The unrest began after demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Bishkek and stormed government buildings, demanding a new vote and the resignation of pro-Russia President Jeenbekov.

They said the election results had been rigged - claims which international monitors said were "credible" and a cause for "serious concern" - as rival groups clashed for power, with several politicians making bids to become prime minister.

image copyrightAFP
image captionKyrgyzstan is under a state of emergency after violent clashes were sparked by disputed polls

On Saturday Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Mr Japarov as the country's new prime minister after his predecessor stepped down.

Mr Japarov was serving a prison sentence for taking a hostage until he was freed last week along with other jailed politicians.

On Tuesday President Jeenbekov said he would not approve the appointment.

"To maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions must be legitimate and not be questioned," Mr Jeenbekov was quoted as saying in a statement.

His announcement came shortly after a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the ex-Soviet state on Monday, meeting both President Jeenbekov and Mr Japarov.

It was unclear when parliament would convene to vote on a new prime minister.

More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has been killed in street clashes since protests erupted. The country has been placed under a state of emergency.

Related Topics

  • Kyrgyzstan

More on this story

  • Kyrgyzstan unrest: Ex-president rearrested as power struggle deepens

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Kyrgyzstan election: Fresh clashes as state of emergency comes into force

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Kyrgyzstan election: PM quits as protesters take control in Kyrgyzstan

    Published
    6 days ago