Kyrgyzstan election: Fresh clashes as president declares emergency
- Published
Fierce clashes have taken place between rival protesters in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, after President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency.
Rival political groups fought in the streets and some protesters reportedly fired gunshots into the air.
Unrest has gripped the Central Asian country since a disputed parliamentary election last Sunday.
A curfew and security restrictions are being imposed.
On Tuesday, demonstrators stormed the country's parliament and clashed with police, demanding that a new vote be held.
President Jeenbekov, who earlier said he was willing to resign if there were a legitimate way of transferring power, ordered the state of emergency to come into effect at 20:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Friday and last until 21 October.