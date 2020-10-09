BBC News

Kyrgyzstan election: Fresh clashes as president declares emergency

image copyrightReuters
image captionSupporters of rival political groups Kyrgyzstan have been protesting in the capital Bishkek's streets

Fierce clashes have taken place between rival protesters in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, after President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency.

Rival political groups fought in the streets and some protesters reportedly fired gunshots into the air.

Unrest has gripped the Central Asian country since a disputed parliamentary election last Sunday.

A curfew and security restrictions are being imposed.

On Tuesday, demonstrators stormed the country's parliament and clashed with police, demanding that a new vote be held.

President Jeenbekov, who earlier said he was willing to resign if there were a legitimate way of transferring power, ordered the state of emergency to come into effect at 20:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Friday and last until 21 October.

