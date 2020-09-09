Image copyright Reuters Image caption The injured were taken to hospital

At least 10 people have been killed in a bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul that targeted First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

Mr Saleh, a former Afghan intelligence services head, escaped with slight injuries as he travelled to work.

Footage filmed shortly after the explosion showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the scene.

The blast comes as Afghan officials and the Taliban are preparing to start their first formal talks.

Mr Saleh is known as a vocal opponent of the Taliban. The militant group has denied it carried out the attack.

Speaking after the blast, Mr Saleh said he had sustained a slight burn to one hand. He vowed to continue his political work. His bodyguards were among the dead and injured.

Afghan officials are expected to begin long delayed talks with the Taliban in the coming days in Doha, Qatar, in an attempt to reach a political reconciliation and put an end to years of bloodshed.