At least 70 people have died and dozens injured in flash flooding in northern Afghanistan's Parwan province.

The flooding struck the city of Charikar early on Wednesday morning while people were asleep.

Many of the victims are women and children, provincial spokeswoman Waheeda Shakar said. The death toll is expected to rise.

The governor of Parawan, Fazludin Ayar, told local reporters "we could have hundreds of people killed".

Images from Charikar on Wednesday show rescue workers at the scene, digging through rubble and streets engulfed by thick mud.

Others show people searching through rubble for their belongings.

"There are two families in our neighbourhood who are still under the debris," Abdul Majid, a resident of Charikar, told television network Tolo News.

"We need more rescue workers to help us," he said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered emergency assistance to be provided to the victims, the presidential palace said in a statement.

Northern and eastern parts of Afghanistan often see heavy rainfall during summer, leading to floods.

Earlier this month, 16 people, mostly children, died when flash floods tore through a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

