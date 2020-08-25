Saba Sahar: Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
- 25 August 2020
Afghanistan's first female film director Saba Sahar has been shot in the capital Kabul, officials say.
The 44-year-old is currently in hospital but her condition is unknown.
She was travelling to work on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on her car. Her bodyguard and driver were also hit and injured.
Sahar is one of the country's most famous actresses and has been outspoken about women's rights and the importance of the film industry.