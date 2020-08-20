Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The museum is dedicated to the history of the famous Iga clan of ninja

A ninja museum has been raided in Japan, with thieves making off with more than a million yen (£7,100).

The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in central Japan is dedicated to the history of the famous Iga clan of ninja.

Police were called after an alarm was set off at 01:30 local time on Monday (16:30 GMT on Sunday), the museum said on Thursday.

Officers found the office door had been forced with what is thought to be a crowbar and the 150kg safe was missing.

The safe contained money from admission fees from around 1,100 people, according to the museum.

The popular tourist attraction allows visitors to learn about and throw ninja weapons, and watch ninja shows.