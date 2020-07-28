Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven charges in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

The case was widely seen as test of Malaysia's rule of law and anti-corruption efforts.

The scandal around Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund has uncovered a global web of fraud and corruption.

Tuesday's verdicts centred on 42 million ringgit ($10m, £7.7m) transferred from the fund to the then-prime minister's private accounts. Najib was in office from 2009 to 2018.

He denies all wrongdoing and says he was misled by financial advisors - in particular fugitive financier Jho Low who has been charged in both the US and Malaysia.

The charges Najib was found guilty on carry as much as 15 to 20 years each.

Before the verdict, he said he would appeal against a guilty verdict.

