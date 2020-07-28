New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Image copyright AFP Image caption New Zealand says Hong Kong's "unique status" is at stake

New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to China's new national security law for the territory.

The widely criticised law makes it easier to punish protesters and reduces the city's autonomy.

Travel advice has also been updated to alert New Zealanders to risks presented by the law.

Australia and the United Kingdom earlier suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

Military and dual-use goods and technology exports from New Zealand to Hong Kong will now be treated in the same way as New Zealand treats such exports to China.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said China had "eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the 'one country, two systems' framework that underpins Hong Kong's unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community".

Hong Kong's government says the law is required to bring order to a city that saw mass pro-democracy protests last year that often turned violent.