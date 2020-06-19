Image copyright Getty Images

A police officer has been shot dead after a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

Another officer was seriously injured. The shooter fled the scene in Massey in a vehicle and has not been caught.

Police in New Zealand do not normally carry guns, and it is rare for officers to be killed in the line of duty.

According to the police, the last was in May 2009, when a senior constable was shot at a house in Napier. while carrying out a routine search warrant.

A member of the public was injured by the suspect's car. Cordons are in place, and schools have been told to lock down.

"Our thoughts are with the officer's family and loved ones, as well as the other officer and member of the public", Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Only this month, New Zealand Police said a six-month trial of "armed response teams" would not continue.

"I want to reiterate that I am committed to New Zealand Police remaining a generally unarmed police service," said Mr Coster.

"How the public feels is important - we police with the consent of the public, and that is a privilege."

The police said more information about the Massey shooting would be released once available.