In a case seen as a test of the Philippines' media freedom, journalist Maria Ressa has been found guilty of libel.

She denied the charges, and claimed they were politically motivated.

The case against her relates to an eight-year-old report on a businessman's alleged ties to a former judge.

The controversial law came into force in September 2012 - four months after her article was published.

