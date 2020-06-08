Image copyright Cindy Ord/WireImage

Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have matched a $1m (£787,000) donation by the group to the Black Lives Matter movement.

US-based Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

It has organised rallies in the US to protest over the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer on 25 May in Minneapolis.

The death has prompted an international outcry and global protests.

Skip Twitter post by @BTS_twt 우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.



We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020 Report

On Saturday Bit Hit Entertainment, which manages BTS, said the band had donated $1m to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Variety and Yonhap news agency.

Once word got out BTS fans, who call themselves the ARMY, started to trend the hashtag #MatchAMillion on Twitter, to raise the same amount again.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Two young organisers of the weekend's protests tell BBC theirs is the generation to bring real change

Within the first 24 hours the collection had passed $817,000, One In An Army - the fan collective that spearheaded the donation drive - said in a press release.

"We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard."

BTS's social media following is known for its devotion and activism and had already organised online protests in support of Black Lives Matter.

Last week, K-pop fans took over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, posting en masse to drown out white-supremacist or racist posts using the hashtag.

BTS, a South Korean pop group with seven members, has been a hugely successful crossover act with fans all over the world.

They suspended their Map of the Soul world tour in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several celebrities and musicians have made donations to Black Lives Matters and other causes since the death of George Floyd.