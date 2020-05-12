Image copyright EPA Image caption The clinic has 100 beds and a number of foreign staff

Afghan authorities have sent special forces to a hospital in the capital, Kabul, which is under attack by gunmen.

Locals heard two blasts, then gunfire. About 140 members of staff were inside at the time, a doctor, who fled the building, told the BBC.

Part of the hospital is run by the international medical charity, Medicins Sans Frontieres, and some of those working there are foreigners.

In Nangarhar province a suspected suicide bomber has attacked a funeral.

No group has said it carried out either attack and casualty numbers are unclear.