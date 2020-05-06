Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption State media reported that Kim Jong-un opened a fertiliser plant on Friday

South Korea's intelligence agency has said rumours about Kim Jong-un's health were groundless, and there are no signs he had heart surgery.

The North Korean leader recently went 20 days without appearing in public, and missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday - one of the biggest events of the year.

Some media reports claimed he was "gravely ill", or even dead.

But he then appeared at a fertiliser factory - apparently in good health.

What did South Korean intelligence say?

The head of South Korea's intelligence agency, Suh Hoon, spoke to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, he said there were no signs that rumours about Kim Jong-un's health were true.

The committee heard the North Korean leader had appeared in public 17 times this year. By this time of year, he would normally have appeared 50 times.

But that could have been down to a Covid-19 outbreak, said one member of the committee - even though North Korea officially has no cases.

"It cannot be ruled out that there is an outbreak in North Korea," the lawmaker Kim Byung-kee said.

"Kim Jong-un had focused on consolidating internal affairs such as military forces and party-state meetings, and coronavirus concerns have further limited his public activity."

Who is North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un?

What were the rumours?

After missing the birthday celebrations on 15 April, rumours about Mr Kim's health began.

Six days later, an anonymous source told the Daily NK - a website run by North Korean defectors - that Mr Kim had worsening cardiovascular problems.

The claim was then repeated by international media, with some outlets claiming he was in a critical condition, and others even saying he was dead.

At the time, the South Korean government, and sources at Chinese intelligence - speaking to the Reuters news agency - said this was not true.

Had he gone missing before?

In 2014, Kim Jong-Un disappeared for 40 days - sparking a torrent of speculation - before reappearing, pictured with a cane.

State media admitted he was suffering from an "uncomfortable physical condition", but did not address rumours that he was suffering from gout.