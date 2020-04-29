Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blaze was caused by an explosion of flammable material being used in the installation of insulation

At least 25 people have been killed in a fire at a warehouse that was under construction in the South Korean city of Icheon.

The blaze was caused by an explosion of flammable material being used in the installation of insulation in a basement, South Korean media reported.

All the victims are believed to be construction workers. Some reports put the death toll higher.

The blaze spread quickly, severely hampering evacuation efforts.

It began at about 13:30 local time (04:30 GMT).

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said at least seven people were injured in the fire at Icheon, 80km (50 miles) south-east of the capital, Seoul.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the mobilisation of "all necessary personnel and resources" to tackle the emergency.