Pearl went missing in Karachi in 2002 while researching extremism

Pakistan has overturned the death sentence of the man convicted of killing US journalist Daniel Pearl.

British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who has been in prison since 2002, has had his sentence reduced to seven years, his lawyer told reporters.

Three other men given life sentences over the killing have been acquitted by the Sindh High Court and released.

Pearl, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, went missing in Karachi in January 2002.

A month later, authorities said he had been killed after receiving video footage of his beheading.

Sheikh was convicted shortly afterwards by an anti-terrorism court, but there have long been questions over the case.

A group of US journalists researching the murder said in 2011 that they believed Sheikh was not guilty.

The Pearl Project alleged the beheading was carried out by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is being held in Guantanamo Bay, accused of being behind the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is now expected to be released from prison, having served 18 years.