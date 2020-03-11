Pakistan plane crash: Fighter jet crashes near Islamabad park
11 March 2020
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has crashed near a park in the capital Islamabad.
In a statement, the PAF said the aircraft was carrying out rehearsals for the country's Republic Day parade to be held on 23 March.
Local media reported police and security forces have now cordoned off the crash site, which is also near several museums and golf clubs.
The PAF has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.
F-16 crashed during rehearsal of 23rd march preparations#Islamabad pic.twitter.com/gNEmJehge4— Tayyab Khan (@TayyabGulfam) March 11, 2020
