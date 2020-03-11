Image copyright Getty Images Image caption File photo of F-16 fighter jets rehearsing for last year's Republic Day parade

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has crashed near a park in the capital Islamabad.

In a statement, the PAF said the aircraft was carrying out rehearsals for the country's Republic Day parade to be held on 23 March.

Local media reported police and security forces have now cordoned off the crash site, which is also near several museums and golf clubs.

The PAF has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.