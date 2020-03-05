An investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and others in the Afghan conflict can go ahead, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled.

The ICC overturned on appeal a previous decision to block the investigation.

The actions of the Taliban, the Afghan government and US troops since May 2003 are expected to be examined.

The US is not a signatory of the ICC and does not recognise its authority over American citizens.

Afghanistan is, however, a member of the court.

In April 2019 a pre-trial chamber at the ICC ruled that the investigation should not go ahead because it would not "serve the interests of justice".

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has been seeking a formal investigation into the alleged crimes since 2017.

A 2016 report from the ICC said there was a reasonable basis to believe the US military had committed torture at secret detention sites in Afghanistan operated by the CIA.

The report also said it was reasonable to believe the Afghan government and the Taliban had committed war crimes.