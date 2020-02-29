US-Taliban deal could see US pullout in 14 months

The US and its allies will withdraw all their troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if the Taliban uphold their commitments under a deal to be signed shortly, officials say.

The announcement came in a joint US-Afghan declaration issued in Kabul.

The agreement, to be signed in Qatar later on Saturday, is aimed at paving the way towards peace in Afghanistan after more than 18 years of conflict.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are to follow.

