Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of Buddhist monks in Thailand have gathered for prayer ceremonies to honour the 29 people killed in the country's deadliest mass shooting.

Public prayer ceremonies were held on Saturday, a week after the massacre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Jakraphanth Thomma, a 32-year-old soldier, carried out the killings during a 16-hour shooting rampage in several locations across the city.

The shootings began when the soldier killed his commanding officer and stole weapons from a military base.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

The gunman continued his attack on the streets and in a shopping centre before being shot dead by security forces.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the Terminal 21 shopping centre, which has been reopened to the public.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Pictures show Buddhist monks leading tributes to the victims on Saturday, sitting in prayer with thousands of people. Photographs of the victims were shown on banners.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said a dispute over a property deal appeared to be the motive for the attack.

The PM described the shooting, in which 57 people were injured, as "unprecedented" for Thailand.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Buddhist monks chant and pray at a vigil for the victims in Nakhon Ratchasima

All pictures copyright