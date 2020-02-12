Image copyright AFP Image caption Hamida Begum, not pictured, was given an historic funeral last week

Activists in Bangladesh have welcomed the first ever Islamic funeral for a sex worker, breaking a long-standing taboo in the Muslim majority nation.

Hamida Begum, who worked at one of the world's largest brothels in the village of Daulatdia, died of illness last week at the age of 65.

A number of people gathered at her grave to witness the historic moment.

Sex work is legal in Bangladesh, but Islamic leaders have previously refused to perform funeral prayers for workers.

Instead, sex workers who die are usually buried in unmarked gravers, without formal prayers, or dumped in rivers.

Image caption Ms Begum's son, Mukul Seikh, prayed in front of his mother's grave

Image caption A coalition of sex workers, led by Jhumur Begum (left), also paid their respects to Hamida Begum

This was the fate that originally awaited Ms Begum until a coalition of sex workers persuaded local police to talk to spiritual leaders about giving her a formal burial.

As a result, a religious funeral was held for her last week.

Among those at her graveside were her son, Mukul Seikh, and her daughter Laxmi.

Laxmi told AFP news agency: "I never dreamed that she would get such an honourable farewell. My mother was treated like a human being."