Thrilled South Koreans are celebrating the "historic" best picture win for Parasite at this year's Oscars.

The comedy-thriller film by Bong Joon-ho is the first non-English language film to win best picture.

"Can't believe I am hearing Korean language at the Oscars," said a user on the South Korean web platform Naver.

The film, a vicious social satire about two families from very different classes, also won three other awards including best international feature.

On Naver, the most searched term was "Bong Joon-ho", as more and more South Koreans celebrated the "historic victory".

"Congratulations Mr Bong, you are South Korea's pride," said one user, while another observed that "Korean films, dramas and music have taken over the globe,"

The celebrations also spilled on to Twitter, which is more commonly used by South Koreans overseas.

"I am proud to be Korean," said one comment.

Meanwhile, Bong paid tribute to his country in his speech saying: "We never write to represent our country, but this is very personal to South Korea".

He added that he was "very ready to drink tonight until next morning".

Parasite has already won a string of awards including the Bafta and the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film festival.